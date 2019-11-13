Bruce Highway crash near Gympie lands one in hospital

ONE of three people involved in a two-car Bruce Highway crash at Tiaro late this morning was hospitalised with arm injuries, reports say.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 11.46am, finding the other two people involved unhurt.

The remaining patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital with arm injuries, QAS Media reported.

“A two vehicle crash was reported on the Bruce Highway at 11.46am. Paramedics assessed three patients, two uninjured and one with minor injuries,” QAS reported.

“One patient transported with arm injuries to Marlborough (sic) Hospital.”

QAS did not specify the patient’s condition upon arrival at the hospital.