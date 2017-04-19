Bruce Highway closed for more than six hours after crash

THE Bruce Highway was closed for more than six hours on Monday as emergency service crews worked to clean the road before allowing traffic through after a horror crash that claimed two lives.



Acting Inspector Paul Algie said diversions were put in place as traffic banked up, with people returning home from holidays after the Easter long weekend.



Act Insp Algie said the number of vehicle involved in the crash contributed to the lengthy closure, along with the amount of fuel that was spilt of the road as a result of the crash.



"A lot of oil from the sump tanks of two cars was on the road and needed specialist cleaning before the highway could be reopened," he said.



Act Insp Algie said the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police were considering both engineering and policing strategies that could be put into place to prevent crashes.

