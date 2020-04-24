Further details about two people killed in head-on crash

The Bruce Highway is now open.

UPDATE 2.10 PM: Police have released more details about a fatal head-on traffic crash between a car and a truck on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this morning.

Acting Inspector Nathan Blain said the crash occurred after a silver sedan crossed into the lane of an oncoming truck.

Insp Blain said the two occupants of the car, a 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were both residents of the Whitsunday region.

The two occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man, was assessed by paramedics and transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure and is assisting police.

The Bruce Highway is now open.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious traffic crash on the O'Connell River Bridge this morning. Laura Thomas

UPDATE 11AM: Two people have died following a head-on traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate a car travelling northbound on the Bruce Highway collided with a truck travelling south on the O'Connell River Bridge at Lethebrook just before 6am.

The two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 43-year-old driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics and transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure and is assisting police.

The Bruce Highway will remain closed in both directions for some time while Forensic Crash Unit investigators continue to assess the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

UPDATE 9.30AM: Two people have died in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this morning.

The Courier-Mail reported that paramedics assessed two patients for critical injuries and both died at the scene.

A third person, a man aged in his 40s, was also assessed by paramedics and was transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Bruce Highway remains closed with QLDTraffic advising motorists to expect lengthy delays.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the O'Connell River Bridge, about 2km south of the Lethebrook turn off, at 5.56am.

Acting Inspector Nathan Blain said the crash occurred after a silver sedan crossed into the lane of an oncoming truck. Laura Thomas

UPDATE 8AM: The Bruce Highway remains closed after a serious crash at the O'Connell River Bridge this morning.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said there were serious concerns about two people involved in the crash, which occurred between a truck and vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway, about 2km south of the Lethebrook turn off, about 5.56am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a man in his 40s was also assessed by paramedics and was transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Emergency services and forensic crash unit investigators are at the scene.

INITIAL 7AM: A serious crash between a truck and vehicle at the O'Connell River Bridge has forced the Bruce Highway to be closed this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Lethebrook at 5.56am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one person was reportedly encapsulated following the crash.

It was unknown how many patients were being treated at that stage.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were also called to the crash and are currently working to make the scene safe.

A spokeswoman said crews were trying to clear fuel and oil that had spilled on to the road.

The truck was reportedly a semi-trailer fridge van carrying general goods, she said.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said it was unknown how long the highway would be closed.