Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina.
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina. Clayton's Towing
Breaking

BRUCE HIGHWAY CHOKEPOINT: 4WD and caravan roll, close lane

Scott Sawyer
by
27th Dec 2018 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

NORTHBOUND Bruce Highway traffic has been severely affected this afternoon after a 4WD and caravan rollover.

The vehicles crashed heading northbound on the highway at Yandina.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has warned a lane or lanes have been reduced due to the crash, and tow truck operators are on scene.

The Department has warned drivers to expect delays and asked people to use caution in the area.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Yandina, headed towards Eumundi.

It's unclear whether any injuries have been suffered or how serious they are yet. The crash happened about 4.30pm.

It follows heavy congestion being reported from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

bruce highway emergency sunshine coast traffic transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tin Can Bay

    News School holidays are off to a good start with children playing in Tin Can Bay.

    Eyeing New Year Love? Meet Gympie's top bachelorettes in '18

    premium_icon Eyeing New Year Love? Meet Gympie's top bachelorettes in '18

    News Looking back at Gympie's top bachelorettes for 2018.

    Two car smash north of Gympie, delays expected

    premium_icon Two car smash north of Gympie, delays expected

    News Two patients involved in car crash on Bruce Highway.

    Campers to flood Double Island Point for New Year's Eve

    premium_icon Campers to flood Double Island Point for New Year's Eve

    Lifestyle Bookings almost at capacity at Teewah Beach

    Local Partners