Bruce Hwy is backed up near the Caboolture northbound exit. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

Bruce Hwy is backed up near the Caboolture northbound exit. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

LANES are blocked northbound near the Caboolture exit of the Bruce Hwy after a multi-vehicle crash around noon today.

Police say the major arterial resembles a 'car park' as they work to clear up the accident involving five cars.

Fortunately no one was harmed and there were no entrapment following the incident which occured at 11.45am.

Two of the vehicles have been written off and airbags were deployed.

The cause is unknown at this time.