CHAOS: A wide load hit the Mary Valley Overpass in July.
Bruce Highway bridge repair might not start until next year

JOSH PRESTON
11th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
THE 17-tonne load limit placed on the Mary Valley Road overpass after a wide load smash last month is expected to extend into next year.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads completed a survey of the overpass and carried out preliminary structural assessments and investigations after the crash, but an "options study to determine potential repairs” will have the load limit remain.

A TMR media spokeswoman said a "detailed design” must be completed before a tender can be released.

"We need to make sure we get this right,” the spokeswoman said.

"We expect the documents will be finalised by the end of the year and we will then be able to provide clearer timeframes for repairs.

"(The) load limit is in place on the overpass and will remain until repairs can be carried out.”

Police closed both lanes of the Bruce Highway and Normanby Bridge after a truck carrying a mining truck chassis crashed into the overpass early on the morning of Thursday, July 12.

Traffic chaos ensued around Gympie throughout that day as TMR engineers and inspectors conducted an initial analysis.

The Highway was closed on Wednesday and Thursday of the following week for further assessments.

