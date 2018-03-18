Menu
COMING TO GYMPIE: Bruce and Denise Morcombe of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation will address hundreds of Gympie school students next week. Patrick Woods
News

Bruce and Denise Morcombe visit Gympie next week

by Shelley Strachan
18th Mar 2018 11:14 AM

BRUCE and Denise Morcombe will be in Gympie next week to speak with hundreds of school children from nine Gympie region schools about staying safe.

The couple will make their presentations at The Pavilion on Gympie's Southside.

Their visit has been organised by Gympie Crime Stoppers and police.

"The Gympie Crime Stoppers Committee has been in discussions with Denise Morcombe and Gympie school principals regarding presentations for school students," police officer Debbie Wruck said this week.

"I can confirm The Daniel Morcombe Foundation will be visiting the Gympie region on March 20-21 for three sessions speaking to nine schools and their students grades 4, 5 and 6.

The schools that will hear the presentations will be Jones Hill, One Mile, Gympie Central, Victory College, Gympie West, Gympie East, Cooloola Christian College, Chatsworth and Two Mile.

