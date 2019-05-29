Menu
COLD WEDNESDAY MORNING: Gympie residents awoke to a 2.5C morning by 6.30am and forecasters are predicting the same temperature for Friday.
Brrrrr! Coldest May morning not seen since 2016

Philippe Coquerand
29th May 2019 7:31 AM
BRRR what a cold morning it is today in Gympie.

Temperatures dropped to below 2.5C and as the Game of Thrones would say, ...'winter is coming.'

The official May record has not been broken since 2016.

FORECAST: This week's forecast for the Gympie region.
Bureau of Metereology Forecaster Adam Blazak said the cold mornings are here to stay so make sure you bring out your thermals and beanie because you'll need it.

"Tomorrow should be around 5C, but it all depends on the wind factor. If you have the wind, temperatures will stay up, but if the wind drops, that's when you have cold mornings like today,” Mr Blazak said.

Gympie has only broken the 2.5C temperature gauge for May only three times in the past 10 years.

Mr Blazak forecasts Friday to be another cold morning with temperatures to remain around the 2.5-4C but it could change depending on the wind.

Wednesday temperatures:

Nambour 5.7C, Maroochydore 6.8C, Noosa 8.2C, Beerburrum 9C.

