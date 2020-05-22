Brrr! Pre-winter cold snap coming for Gympie region

A cold snap is expected in the Gympie region this weekend.

GYMPIE region residents will wake to a pre-winter cold snap from tomorrow onwards, with a weekend maximum temperature expected to near a record low for May.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the sharp drop to kick in overnight, with an expected low of 7C.

But that’s only the beginning, with frosty lows of 5C, 6C, 9C and 8c expected to follow.

Some form of reprieve looks likely from Sunday, when maximum temperatures head north of 20C and go as high as 25C early next week.

BoM forecaster Shane Kennedy said a sweeping trough has caused a cold, dry air to head towards the region from the south.

“The May average for Gympie is 11C minimum and 24.5C maximum,” Mr Kennedy said.

“The May record low maximum temperature is 15.8C, so it’s getting close to that record but not quite at this stage.

“It’s been caused predominantly by cold, dry air coming from the south to southwest in the wake of a trough which is sweeping through today (Thursday).

“It’s being compounded by this thick cloud overhead which is not letting it heat up much during the day.

“We could potentially see some falls on Saturday but it’s more likely that it will be further north.”

The chance of rainfall over that stretch remains slim according to the BoM, dropping from 20 per cent today to 10 per cent tomorrow and further down to 5 per cent from Sunday.