BRRR: Gympie records coldest April temperature since 2017

A cold snap hit Gympie this morning, dropping the mercury to the lowest April temperature recorded since 2017. Picture: Generic

Gympie residents woke to the coldest day so far this year, as the mercury dropped to the lowest April temperature recorded since 2017.

The cold snap was well and truly felt at 6.32am this morning when it was just 9.4C in Gympie.

It is the coldest April temperature recorded in Gympie since April 30, 2017, and the coolest the region has recently felt since October 8 last year.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Gympie recorded 9.3C on October 8, which was a common temperature for the dry season.

“The last time it was this cool in April was in 2017, when Gympie dropped down to a minimum temperature of 9 on the 30th of April, 2017,” Ms Hoff said.

Ms Hoff said Monday’s chill was caused by a “cold front and trough” moving across southern Queensland.

“Most of yesterday, the cold air was able to come up and this air wasn’t just cold but it was also dry as well, so because we had the lower humidity it just really helped it to cool down,” she said.

“So it was some very cold, dry air that came up behind a cold front.”

The average minimum temperature for April is 14.7C, so this morning’s 9.4C was 5.3 degrees cooler than the month’s average.

“The lowest minimum temperature we’ve ever seen in April is 3.6C in 2008,” Ms Hoff said.

“So (it was) nowhere near that, but certainly pretty chilly.

“We have seen numerous occasions where Gympie has been below zero degrees in the dry seasons, but this is certainly cool in April and of course being the first minimum temperature this cool all year it certainly can be felt.”

Ms Hoff said the sunny weather was expected to warm up the temperature for the rest of the afternoon, and a minimum temperature of 14C was expected tonight in Gympie.

“That was the initial burst of cold air and we’re not seeing any renewed cold air coming in so the air above us is expected to warm up,” she said.

“It’s unlikely to get as cold as it was last night; it should be above 10C tonight.”