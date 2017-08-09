BRRR: Gympie drops to a near-zero morning

CHILLY: One of the coldest mornings of the year so far.

NO, it wasn't just you feeling the chill this morning with the Gympie region experiencing one of the coldest mornings of the year.

Temperatures plummeted overnight, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording a low of just 0.8 degrees around 6.30am this morning.

The apparent temperature, that is when wind and humidity is factored in as well - it felt like a freezing -1.2 degrees around 5.30am.

Across the region, Maryborough experienced a similarly cold 2 degree morning, while Maroochydore fared a little better with a low of 4.2 degrees.

The cold mornings have been forecast to stick around, with the BoM predicting a low of around 3 tomorrow.

However, the sunny conditions seen in Gympie throughout this week are also expected to continue - with beautiful clear skies expected through the rest of the week.