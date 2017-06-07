BRR: Coldest morning of the year in Gympie so far

BRRR: A broad high is brought Gympie's coldest morning of the year so far. Australian Synpotic Chart issued at 5.26 am, Wednesday by Weatherzone.

IF YOU found it hard to get out of bed this morning that's because on this seventh day of winter Gympie woke to the coldest morning of the year so far.

The mercury plummeted to a chilly 2.5 degrees just after 6.30am, more than five degrees colder than the average for this time of year in Gympie and two and a half degrees colder than earlier predictions for this morning.

Gympie hasn't felt this kind of cold since last August when the temperature dropped to 2 degrees on the the 28th.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard said Gympie ticked all the boxes for a very cold morning.

"We've had a south westerly change right across south east Queensland bringing a cooler and significant drier air mass,” the forecaster said.

Clear skies and light winds were the perfect combination for very low temperatures, especially during the night, he added.

"Cool and dry - the combination gives you the really cool nights.”

Gympie's temperature dipped to 2.5 degrees this morning - 2.5 degrees below this morning's predicted minimum of 5 degrees. Courtesy of Weatherzone, Contributed

He said he expected the "dry funny weather” to continue into the weekend, with minimum temperatures creeping up by Friday and small chance of showers developing.

Today's top is expected to reach 20 degrees, a few degrees less than the average.