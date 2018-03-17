Browne's new goal for hockey nationals

ACHIEVING GOALS: Gympie hockey player Matt Browne will be hoping to get a win and goal medal at national next month.

Hockey: Gympie hockey player Matt Browne has succeeded in the goal he set before heading to a three-day trial in Brisbane two weeks ago.

Playing for a spot in the Queensland under-15 boys number-one or two teams that will head to Wollongong on April 16-27, Browne was selected for the number-one squad.

Previously selected as a shadow for the number-two squad last year, Browne said it was great to have been selected outright.

"I was pretty overwhelmed. It was a goal I set before going down to Brisbane and I was lucky enough to achieve my goal," he said.

"It was a great experience and I learnt that you can't just stand out. You have to play as a team to be selected."

Browne will be training for nationals in the upcoming weeks and he said he was looking forward to learning and playing with different types of players.

"People all have different personalities and you just try to adapt to how everyone else plays," he said.

Browne's new goal is for a gold medal.

"I am looking forward to meeting some new people and hopefully come away with a win and a gold medal," he said.

Browne's dad, Darren, who plays hockey himself, said he was very proud of his son.

"Hopefully he just keeps enjoying it and having fun. That's the main thing," he said.