Brother’s tribute to ‘kind soul’ found dead in park
THE GRIEF-STRICKEN brother of a young woman found dead in a Brisbane park on Wednesday has spoken out, saying his family is devastated by the death of who he described as a "kind soul."
The body of 26-year-old Ioli Hadjilyra was found under the Kalinga Park rail bridge in Clayfield around noon on Wednesday, with police treating her death as a possible homicide.
Ioli was the third of four siblings. She has two brothers and one sister - all of them living in Cyprus.
Ioli's brother Alexander-Michael Hadjilyra told Brisbane Times he was devastated his sister had died so far away from most of her family.
"[My father] phoned me yesterday and said police had come to him about midnight your time. Obviously he was upset," he said.
"My father told me not to say anything to [my other siblings], he said, 'don't tell anyone'. I was the first he called because I am the oldest but by now I am sure they know.
"I went out, I didn't want to be alone."
According to Brisbane Times, he had not been made aware that her death was being treated as suspicious.
Alexander-Michael said he had lost contact with his sister when she permanently moved from Cyrus to Brisbane with their father, and she had since become distant and "strayed away."
"If I had the chance to tell her, I would tell her what I always tell her, and that is to take care of your life," he said.
"She was a kind soul, it is just that she strayed away."
Detectives yesterday provided some insight into Ioli's life, saying she was a "popular young lady" and a "passionate artist."
"There were a couple of sketches located next to her body," Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said.
Alexander-Michael said he said Ioli had been "artistically inclined" from a young age.
"She had so much talent, she squandered it," he said.