BREAKING: Big news for Borumba Dam Camp Grounds

BACK IN ACTION: Brothers Terry and Peter Holliday have taken over management of the Borumba Camp Grounds. Seqwater

Mary Valley tourism hot spot reopens: Tourism gets an early Christmas boost from Seqwater.

CHRISTMAS has come early for Mary Valley tourism with the Borumba Dam Camp Grounds reopened this week after a month of uncertainty over the popular site's future.

Brothers Peter and Terry Holliday are taking over the grounds, which were chained and padlocked last month after a disagreement between Seqwater and the former manager.

Now that the closed signs are down, Peter said the first stage of the plan was remarkably simple.

"Just fill the joint for a start," he said.

The 33 year tourism industry veteran also wanted to provide an experience which was both affordable and family friendly.

He said that, given the site's unique location, more people should be able to enjoy the camp grounds and looked forward to working towards making that happen.

While Peter will the brother primarily on site, Terry was also looking forward to the chance to get to know the Mary Valley community and its visitors better.

"We're both very social, so we'll be having long conversations with lots of people," Terry said.

"This is a beautiful location to just kick back and enjoy your holiday, too."

Seqwater spokesman Chris Owen said there would be significant upgrades at the site, including improved traffic access.

Given the community concern over the site's future, Mr Owen said it was great to be able to ensure the Mary Valley was not missing a key part of its tourism industry with the Christmas holidays right around the corner.

"It's really pleasing for Seqwater to be able to reopen the Borumba Dam Camp Grounds," he said.

"We're really excited to have them (the brothers) on board; it's looking bright for the future... not only for the Borumba Camping Grounds but the local community."