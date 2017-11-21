Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Big news for Borumba Dam Camp Grounds

BACK IN ACTION: Brothers Terry and Peter Holliday have taken over management of the Borumba Camp Grounds.
BACK IN ACTION: Brothers Terry and Peter Holliday have taken over management of the Borumba Camp Grounds. Seqwater
scott kovacevic
by

CHRISTMAS has come early for Mary Valley tourism with the Borumba Dam Camp Grounds reopened this week after a month of uncertainty over the popular site's future.

Brothers Peter and Terry Holliday are taking over the grounds, which were chained and padlocked last month after a disagreement between Seqwater and the former manager.

Now that the closed signs are down, Peter said the first stage of the plan was remarkably simple.

"Just fill the joint for a start," he said.

RELATED: Five reasons your caravan could crash 

The 33 year tourism industry veteran also wanted to provide an experience which was both affordable and family friendly.

He said that, given the site's unique location, more people should be able to enjoy the camp grounds and looked forward to working towards making that happen.

RELATED: Hook, line and stinker at Borumba Dam 

While Peter will the brother primarily on site, Terry was also looking forward to the chance to get to know the Mary Valley community and its visitors better.

"We're both very social, so we'll be having long conversations with lots of people," Terry said.

"This is a beautiful location to just kick back and enjoy your holiday, too."

Col Huddy from the Borumba Dam camping ground.
Col Huddy from the Borumba Dam camping ground. Renee Albrecht

Seqwater spokesman Chris Owen said there would be significant upgrades at the site, including improved traffic access.

Given the community concern over the site's future, Mr Owen said it was great to be able to ensure the Mary Valley was not missing a key part of its tourism industry with the Christmas holidays right around the corner.

"It's really pleasing for Seqwater to be able to reopen the Borumba Dam Camp Grounds," he said.

"We're really excited to have them (the brothers) on board; it's looking bright for the future... not only for the Borumba Camping Grounds but the local community."

Topics:  borumba dam gympie tourism imbil lake borumba mary valley tourism

Gympie Times
Congrats to high achievers and new school leaders

Congrats to high achievers and new school leaders

Victory College awards its high achievers at recent awards night, and announces the school leaders for 2018

QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.

Find out where your best spot is to cast a vote here

Volunteers save Valley from a disgraceful rubbishing

SHOCKING: Clean-up volunteers Judy Lawler, Craig Madsen and Glenda Pickersgill said they were shocked at the amount of rubbish they found, saying illegal dumping and littering is polluting the entrance to the Mary Valley.

Illegal dumping and littering make a sad Mary Valley entry statement

Rain causes Gympie sport cancellations

Touch, Flynn Nolan St Patricks vs Gympie West 8/9 year olds

Consistent rain forced the cancellation of mid-week sporting events

Local Partners