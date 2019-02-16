Brothers Gympie to relive premiership glory days

RUGBY LEAGUE: In its 60 years the Past Brothers' Rugby League Football Club has dominated, winning 17 premierships, and this year the club is seeking former affiliates for a reunion.

The club was formed from Christian Brothers College football players who wanted to continue playing league after leaving school.

"The young fellas wanted to play footy when they left with their mates,” Brothers life member Peter Tobin said.

Christian Brothers Football Club 1941 GRL premiership winners (back, from left) F. Quinlan, T. O'Brien, L. Kehoe, H. Quinlan, C. Rawlings, (centre) K. Marlow, W. McCormack, A. Sullivan, W. Smith, K. Quinlan, (front) J. Andrews, T. Sherwood, L. Tobin, Bro. Barfield, W. Tobin and K. Rodney. Absent: T. Schacht, N. Bird, R. Barson and C. Condon.

"League was the big show in town in the 1970s and '80s with Brothers bringing high-profile coaches,” Tobin said.

The Gympie Times spoke exclusively with six players from the 1959, '69, '79 and '89 grand finals to hear the stories from their era.

The Bermingham name is synonymous with rugby league in Gympie. In the 1959 grand final Ray Bermingham scored a try in the dying minutes to secure a 16-14 victory over Northern Suburbs.

"I scored a couple of tries in the game actually, it was a good game,” Bermingham said.

"It was in a time you had to tackle and passed the ball around all the time.”

BIG HIT: Brothers halfback Max Gilmore is not scared to bring down Rainbows forward Ken Rush. Bec Singh

It was a battle of words before the 1969 grand final, with Brothers coach John Gleeson managing to attract a massive crowd at Albert Park.

The battle of words raged but Gleeson, a former Australian five-eighth, knew how to get the best out of his players and Brothers beat Suburbs 17-7.

Halfback John Cartwright was sent out a winner, retiring after the 1969 premiership win.

"Due to injuries I had to play in the centres for the game but it wasn't a problem. Everything worked out in the game,” Cartwright said.

The two Queensland representatives John Tobin and Brad Kennedy re-enact their famous pose at the 40th anniversary of the Brothers Rugby League Club's 1978 premiership. Josh Preston

"Our coach John Gleeson was the Australian five-eighth the year before and he went to The Gympie Times before the grand final and said 'it was the most bigoted town he had ever been in.

"He filled the ground; he did it deliberately and got everyone down here.”

Budding tennis player Max Gilmore was lured to rugby league by his friends at school and won about four premierships in his playing days.

Gilmore won back to back in 1978 and '79. Brothers were favourites in '79. They dominated the Wanderers in every position and comfortably won 21-8.

Wanders v Brothers. Correne Leitch

"In 1979 we had a really fast backline and Johnny Curran was really quick and I just gave our backs the ball a lot,” Gilmore said.

Brothers premiership win in 1989 was a fairytale, with the side losing key forwards in the weeks before.

The game against the Wanders was one of the toughest played at Albert Park and the full-time score was 34-20.

Halfback/fullback and winger Paul Heir came from a strong rugby league family. His brother was a part of Brothers '79 grand final side and his father was the captain/coach of the '59 winning side.

THE CHAMPS: Brothers 1978 grand final winners. Back row: Bill Wilson, Ross Kingston, Danny 'Duke' Waters (assistant manager), Owen Genrich, Malcom Lehman, Brad Kennedy, Ken Bennett (manager), Bernie Dore and John Tobin. Middle row: David 'Spook' Edgar (masseur), Clyde Benson, Malcom Lehman (president), Mike Dore (captain/coach), Bob Pearce (secretary), Murray McPherson, Danny McGrath (treasurer) and Peter Tobin. Front row: Graham Manning, Michael Nolan, Allan Triechel, Max Gilmore, Mark Daunt and Ron Betts. Absent from photo: Greg Henry, John Marlow and Greg Hickey. Bec Singh

"It was my second premiership in 1997 when Brothers finished,” Heir said.

"The amount (sic) of people you met and the friends you kept in those days ... and every time you drive past here you remember the playing days.”

Adapting to three positions, Heir's preferred was fullback.

"It gave you the positioning to just go wherever on the field, instead of being stuck in one position,” he said.

Brothers was one of four clubs in town: Rainbow, Wanderers and Suburbs.

The event will start at 5pm on Saturday, May 4, with all proceeds going to support palliative care and chemotherapy in Cooloola.

Tickets are $45. For more information contact Peter on 0448 838 855 or Gary on 0412 669 606.