Brothers dead after being found unconscious in pool

by Gerard Cockburn
3rd Apr 2019 11:34 AM

THE two toddlers who were found in a backyard pool in Morayfield on March 25 have died.

Michael Porter, 2, and Josh Porter, 16 months, passed away in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Parents Jo and Carmen Porter have released a statement on the boys' death.

"It is with great sadness that we advise that our boys are no longer with us," the parents said.

"Our family is incredibly grateful for the support and care provided by staff of the Queensland Children's Hospital."

The boys had been in a critical state since the near drowning incident last week.

Paramedics were called to the private residence on Michael Ave at 4.31pm on March 25 with reports of two unconscious children being pulled from the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated them on the scene before they were taken to hospital.

