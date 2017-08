STILL GOT IT: Wanderers players swarm in defence during the heritage games against Brothers at Albert Park.

Gympie was treated to a festival of rugby league today, as the Gympie Wanderers went to battle with Brothers.

Brothers ran out winners with a hard fought 16-10 victory over the Wanderers.

The match was played in good spirit, with the grins of players grew wider as the game wore on.

