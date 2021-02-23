Brother of murderer Lionel Patea bashed behind bars

THE brother of convicted killer Lionel Patea has been attacked by a Mongols-linked prison gang over drugs.

Nelson Patea was bashed by members of the Brothers From Inside, aka BFI, in Woodford Correctional Centre this month. BFI is understood to be a recruiting tool for the Mongols.

Queensland Corrective Services said a prisoner was treated at hospital for cuts and lacerations following an incident on February 10.

Patea was arrested in Brisbane last November after the car he was driving was intercepted and searched by police.

Nelson Patea was arrested in Sydney over the death of Greg Dufty. Picture: supplied.

Detectives say they found a loaded Glock pistol and about $20,000 stashed in the back seat when they raided the vehicle, the Bulletin has previously revealed.

The 27-year-old was on parole at the time after being sentenced to eight years' jail in 2018 for the manslaughter of Queensland father Greg Dufty.

Mr Dufty was beaten to death in the Gold Coast hinterland in July 2015.

He had his parole cancelled after being charged with a weapons and drug offence as a result of the November 29 raid on the car.

Patea, who police sources say is now associated with the Comanchero bikie gang, was previously refused parole during his stint for killing Mr Dufty because he was accused of standing over other prisoners and taking drugs behind bars.

Greg Dufty. Picture: supplied.

The bashing in Woodford Correctional Centre was related to drugs.

It is understood Patea was hospitalised following the incident.

Mongols bikies are active inside the Woodford Correctional Centre alongside Muslim group Ummah United, corrections sources told the Bulletin.

Many prisoners convert to Islam while behind bars in order to secure protection from groups active within the jail.

Nelson Patea's brother Lionel Patea bludgeoned his partner Tara Brown to death with a fire hydrant cover in September 2015.

Lionel Patea is serving two life sentences. Picture: Facebook.

In 2017, Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to her murder in the Queensland Supreme Court.

Shortly after he was handed a life sentence for ramming Ms Brown's car off the road after a high-speed chase and murdering her, the Bulletin revealed Lionel Patea had converted to Islam while behind bars, claiming he wanted to "rehabilitate" himself.

Tara Brown. Picture: Instagram.

Lionel Patea also pleaded guilty to Mr Dufty's murder.

He is serving his sentences at Capricornia Correctional Centre and is not eligible for release until 2048.

Campbell MacCallum outside court following Lionel Patea’s sentence for the killing of Tara Brown. Picture: News Corp Australia.

Nelson Patea's lawyer Campbell MacCallum declined to comment on Monday, saying he had been unable to speak with his client.

It is understood that during his last stint behind bars, Nelson Patea was involved in mentoring, fitness and anti-violence courses.

He even cared for an abused dog and helped prepare it for adoption as part of the RSPCA's fostering program.

