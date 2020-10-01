Brosnan selling Bond-inspired $140m house

Movie star Pierce Brosnan, best known for his leading role in four James Bond movies, has listed his striking Malibu residence for a whopping $140 million (US$100 million).

That nine-digit asking price makes this nearly 1,200 sqm oceanfront abode the eighth-priciest home for sale in Los Angeles county, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The creation of this Thai-inspired retreat was the direct result of his fourth Bond flick, 2002's "Die Another Day," which grossed $431.9 million at the box office - and boosted Brosnan's bank account with a huge bonus, The NYPost reports.

The home has its own private ‘beach above the beach’. Picture: Realtor

Shortly after that bonus, the Irish-born actor told his wife, filmmaker and journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, "'Go build your dream house,'" he told the Journal of his request. "And she did."

Called Orchid House, the home's Southeast Asian inspiration comes from Brosnan's time shooting the 1997 Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

Pierce’s paradise. Picture: Realtor

It reportedly took about 10 years to build, and boasts wide-plank teak floors and a tiled roof made of green clay inspired by the temples the Brosnans admired in Thailand.

Even the home's carved teak entry gates come from Thailand. However, the chandeliers in the house are from Paris.

The property spans across approximately 4,050 sqm, with roughly 35m of Pacific Ocean beach included as part of the home.

The kitchen. Picture: Realtor

MORE: Leg-up first home buyers 'crazy' to miss

Multimillion-dollar payday for RSL prize winner

The couple bought the land in 2000, with one parcel cost $5.1 million and the other $2.25 million. The more expensive lot had a ranch-style midcentury modern home on it, but it ended up being too small for their needs.

The new property that sits on the double lot has five bedrooms and seven fireplaces between the main house and the guesthouse. The main bedroom spans a whopping 372 sqm alone, and comes with two fireplaces, an art studio and a deck that looks out to the ocean.

Walk out of your bedroom straight onto the balcony. Picture: Realtor

The lower level of the home includes a screening room with seats for 20, two bars and climate-controlled wine storage with space for about 200 bottles.

Elsewhere, there's a music room, a gym and a spa with two soaking tubs.

Outside, in addition to Pacific Ocean views, there's a saltwater pool with a waterfall and glassed-in areas for eating outside, "so you can have an outdoor dinner party and your napkins aren't blowing around," said 57-year-old Keely.

The stunning estate backs onto the beach. Picture: Realtor

They also carted in sand to build their "own private beach above the beach" - so that their sons, Dylan, now 23, and Paris, now 19, could play safely in view of the house.

The size and security of the home shows that it really could be a golden buy from the leading guy who starred in "Golden Eye."

Pierce Brosnan in a poster for his first Bond film, 'GoldenEye'.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's new $45 million island home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy nine-bedroom mansion

The Brosnans are selling because they're empty-nesters who now spend more time in Hawaii, where Keely grew up and where they have a house on Kauai's North Shore.

But they'll leave behind memories, including many a house party at the LA beachfront. Their friend, musician Kenny G, has played there on many occasions, and his piano now sits in the property.

"I love Malibu," Brosnan told the Journal. "It has my heart." But these days, "home is very much here in the islands [of Hawaii]."

A home fit for a spy. Picture: Realtor

Parts of this article originally appeared in the Post and were republished with permission.

Originally published as Brosnan selling Bond-inspired $140m house

Pierce Brosnan in a scene from ‘DIE ANOTHER DAY’ (CREDIT: EON DIAD 001)

The outdoor and pool area. Picture: Realtor

The residence from above. Picture: Realtor

The home has Thailand-inspired vibes. Picture: Realtor

Gather around the firepit at night. Picture: Realtor

The outdoor dining area. Picture: Realtor