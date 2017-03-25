Brooyar: A weekend dirtbag's heaven

AS THE sun began to fall behind the hills, the effervescent glow of Brooyar state forest took the group's collective breath away as the light warmed tired and aching muscles.

There is a small community which considers Gympie a living goldmine. People who scratch a sense of purpose from the rock in the region.

The group had just completed a weekend climbing some of Queensland's best rock, tucked in and away, north-west of Gympie.

It is not widely known that Brooyar State Forest attracts many rock climbers to the region. While there is a healthy local climbing community, many climbers make the journey up from Brisbane on the weekend.

On any fair-weather weekend, Brooyar can be swarming with chalked up climbers looking to test their toughness against the sandstone cliffs and live a brief "dirtbag” life.

Climbers who camp out at a cliff location and live rough are infamously known as "dirtbags” within the community. The term is often associated as an insult in most mainstream circles, in the climbing community however, the moniker is a badge of honour.

Arguably, the most famous of all dirtbags include Yvon Choinard, founder of outdoor clothing brand Patagonia, as well as the late great Douglas Tomkins, founder of The North Face brand of adventure apparel. Together, the two friends were self confessed "dirtbags” who helped propel North American climbing in the 60s. Both men created their empires quite literally off the clothes on their backs, making equipment for their friends. The rise of their companies coincided with the rise of outdoor adventure as a mainstream leisure activity.

The first major climbing in Brooyar began in the early 1990s, with pioneers such as Herb Brandmeier and Paul Wright putting up the first sport routes. More recent developments have included some of Australia's top climbers, with Queensland's Lee and Sam Cujes among them, putting up many first ascents in the early 2000s. Today, bolts and anchors are fixed to the cliffs to ensure the area is a heaven for those who have a romance with rock.

The dance with the rock could be viewed as a relationship, and often a diplomatic scuffle with physics, geology and human fragility. The climber strives to conquer but the rock is always unflinching, unforgiving. As one scurries over it's face you can feel every crevice, every cranny. It is intimate and often indescribable. Every person experiences this relationship differently. Each route is like discovering a new lover.

Today, Brooyar gives a sample of that dirtbag lifestyle. The camping area lies in the hills between Widgee and Glastonbury Creeks. The quiet retreat contains rainforest, open eucalypt forest and hoop pine plantations and is often littered with these "weekend dirtbags”.

Climbers from Queensland's universities are often found languishing around the rock of Brooyar, taking a much needed break from their studies. Their hands are chalky, often bandaged and flecked with blood where they've caught the edges of the rock.

The University of Queensland Mountain Club (UQMC), Queensland University of Technology's Cliffhangers and the University of the Sunshine Coast's Activate club all frequent the forest. The sport itself recently featured in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games as a trial sport. With that in mind, Gympie could have an olympic training ground on it's doorstep.

On weekend afternoons, climbers can often be caught rub shoulders and swap tall stories while cleaning off the day's blood and sweat in Glastonbury Creek. Olympians in their own right, dirtbags by claim.

On this afternoon, these dirtbags sit and reflect on the weekend's victories and failures.

The sun ducks below the horizon, plunging the climbers in twilight. There's little discussion as they casually reflect on the beauty of the forest.

They will try again next weekend.