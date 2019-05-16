Brooloo beekeeper stunned by huge Gympie Show win

"OVERWHELMED” was the Gympie Show 2019 Grand Champion Honey winner Brian Mackenzie's prevailing emotion upon finding out he had achieved the honour yesterday afternoon.

The Brooloo beekeeper, who keeps just two hives on his property, said he was shocked but elated to finish atop the judge's scoreboards.

"It's unbelievable mate, I never give them a bloody hope. I kind of submitted them and thought they are what they are,” Mr Mackenzie said.

"It's phenomenal, from probably what you thought was an amateur beekeeper. My heart's pumping at the moment.”

"I thought mine was better,” Reserve Champion winner and Gympie Show legend Tom Codde said.

A mentor to Mr Mackenzie and other local beekeepers, Mr Codde said showtime brought a sense of camaraderie to the community.

"I've been here since 1985 when Kayle Findlay's dad started the beekeeping section,” Mr Codde said. "It means a lot. I haven't missed a day or a night in 35 years.

"We do a couple of demonstrations at the schools, then they come to the show and say 'you did some beekeeping at my school'. This is years later when they're much older and they still remember you. You don't forget those things.”