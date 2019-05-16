Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2019 Gympie Show Champion Honey Exhibits - Brian Mackenzie of Brooloo (Grand Champion) and Tom Codde of Gympie (Reserve Champion).
2019 Gympie Show Champion Honey Exhibits - Brian Mackenzie of Brooloo (Grand Champion) and Tom Codde of Gympie (Reserve Champion). Josh Preston
News

Brooloo beekeeper stunned by huge Gympie Show win

JOSH PRESTON
by
16th May 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"OVERWHELMED” was the Gympie Show 2019 Grand Champion Honey winner Brian Mackenzie's prevailing emotion upon finding out he had achieved the honour yesterday afternoon.

The Brooloo beekeeper, who keeps just two hives on his property, said he was shocked but elated to finish atop the judge's scoreboards.

"It's unbelievable mate, I never give them a bloody hope. I kind of submitted them and thought they are what they are,” Mr Mackenzie said.

"It's phenomenal, from probably what you thought was an amateur beekeeper. My heart's pumping at the moment.”

"I thought mine was better,” Reserve Champion winner and Gympie Show legend Tom Codde said.

A mentor to Mr Mackenzie and other local beekeepers, Mr Codde said showtime brought a sense of camaraderie to the community.

"I've been here since 1985 when Kayle Findlay's dad started the beekeeping section,” Mr Codde said. "It means a lot. I haven't missed a day or a night in 35 years.

"We do a couple of demonstrations at the schools, then they come to the show and say 'you did some beekeeping at my school'. This is years later when they're much older and they still remember you. You don't forget those things.”

More Stories

beekeepers beekeeping brooloo gympie community gympie news gympie region gympie show gympie show 2019
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move