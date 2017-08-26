Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

LOVE was in the air at the Gympie Muster main stage yesterday.

Brooke McClymont, one third of country music trio The McClymonts, joined her husband Adam Eckersley on stage during his band's afternoon set.

While the singers, both accomplished songwriters in their own rights, have performed and toured together before they just recorded their first album together with the help of Adam's band.

Brooke and Adam treated fans to a sneak preview of three songs: Give Her the World - dedicated to their daughter Tiggy - another called Trainwreck and Love on the Loose, which went down a treat with the Muster crowd.

"Adam and I have just recorded an album together last week," Brooke said.

"My sisters are breeding and I'm not going to be doing much (with The McClymonts). Adam and I love playing together, we love hanging out together and we love making music together, so why not make an album together?"

In another first, Brooke revealed this year's festival is Tiggy's first Muster experience.

"This is our little holiday. We're camping somewhere down woop woop and it's absolutely stunning," she said.

"Our little girl is here for the first time. She's just met a friend; she's so excited."

The Adam Eckersley Band performs again today at 5.15pm at the Blues & Roots stage.