Broncos to sack TPJ over bikie barber shop breach

Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is set to be sacked by Brisbane bosses for his brazen COVID breach.

News Corp Australia can reveal the Broncos board will hit Pangai with a breach-of-contract notice for his COVID offence after becoming embroiled in a police raid on a Mongols bikie barber shop over the weekend.

The Broncos board has discussed Pangai Jr's indiscretion and is ready to rip up his $650,000 contract immediately.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The club will argue Pangai breached not only the NRL's COVID guidelines, putting the entire code at risk, but brought the Broncos' image into disrepute by associating with members of the Mongols bikie organisation.

They are also angry at Pangai Jr's self-confessed phone call to Roosters chairman Nick Politis last week amid allegations the forward was shopping himself around.

Pangai Jr will have five days to respond to the breach notice, but it appears the Tongan international has played his last game for the Broncos.

He is also facing a potential $40,000 fine from the NRL for his breach of the biosecurity protocols which have seen him rubbed out of Brisbane's next two matches against Canberra and the Dragons.

Pangai has become a problem child for the Broncos on the field with his consistent suspensions, banned four times in the space of 14 months.

He was rubbed out of the game for a month following a dangerous tackle in Round 1 and has been one of the NRL's most suspended players over recent seasons.