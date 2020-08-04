Menu
Broncos star Kotoni Staggs caught in revenge porn plot

by Cormac Pearson, Pete Badel
4th Aug 2020 4:31 PM
Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs is allegedly a victim of revenge porn after a video surfaced on social media today.

The explicit video depicts the Broncos centre with a woman who is filming via phone camera.

The Broncos released a statement in response to the video.

Kotoni Staggs has been Brisbane’s best this season. Picture: AAP/Darren England
"The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media," the Broncos statement said.

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent."

"The Club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."

An NRL spokesman told News Corp that the governing body was aware of the video and that the integrity will look to speak to Staggs on Tuesday afternoon.

Staggs is considering taking legal action and is likely to pursue the matter with police.

