James Segeyaro has signed with the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Segeyaro re-ignites NRL career with Broncos

by David Riccio
10th May 2019 1:28 PM
James Segeyaro will link with Brisbane immediately in a bid to re-ignite his NRL career.

Currently contracted to Cronulla's feeder-club the Newtown Jets, the talented hooker has been released from his one-year contract to join the Broncos for the remainder of the season.

Segeyaro is a ready-made replacement for injured Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough.

McCullough is out for the next six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Segeyaro's move to Queensland will provide him with the chance to play behind a formidable young Broncos pack and additionally much-needed spark and energy out of dummy-half.

Without a club before signing a one-year deal with Cronulla in February, Segeyaro was then squeezed outside the club's top-30 roster as a result of the NRL wiping $400,000 from their salary cap.

Segeyaro, 28, has been playing for the Jets in the Canterbury Cup - but will view the move north as a chance to re-establish himself as the hooker that won the 2014 Dally M hooker of the year award.

He wasn't considered for tonight's Broncos clash with Manly, but is expected to be at Brisbane training next week in preparation for their round 10 match against the Sydney Roosters.

broncos james segeyaro sharks
