Broncos roll Oates out for final trial

Corey Oates was hospitalised with a staph infection in January. Picture: AAP

Corey Oates was hospitalised with a staph infection in January. Picture: AAP

Broncos flyer Corey Oates is ready to put a horror off-season behind him when he plays his first game of the year in this weekend's trial against the Titans.

Brisbane are likely to field their strongest trial squad of the pre-season with the return of Oates and inclusion of veterans Andrew McCullough and Darius Boyd for Saturday's game in Redcliffe.

Oates was struck down by a staph infection in his leg which left him hospitalised for nine days in early January.

LIVE stream the 2020 NRL Preseason Trials with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Corey Oates was hospitalised with a staph infection in January. Picture: AAP

The star winger shed 6kg from his massive frame and lost some strength in his leg.

However, the 25-year-old has recovered in time for this weekend's clash against the Gold Coast after sitting out the NRL Nines and last Saturday's trial against North Queensland.

Broncos skipper Alex Glenn has also been cleared to play this weekend after suffering hamstring tightness in the Cowboys trial in Cairns.

The Titans are expected to name Ash Taylor for the clash after he missed last Friday's hitout against Burleigh with a minor calf complaint.

The club is also waiting on scans on star playmaker Tyrone Roberts who injured his ankle during the All Stars clash.

Andrew MCcullough will also return for the trial against the Titans. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is planning to pick a full-strength squad as he whittles down his best 17 ahead of Brisbane's Round 1 blockbuster against the Cowboys next month.

"The plan for Oatesy is to play him in the last trial against the Titans," Seibold said earlier this month.

"He was going great guns prior to Christmas and then he was in hospital for nine or 10 days.

"It'll take a bit of time so we want to be smart about that and give him some time against the Titans.

"Oatesy, when he's at his best, is like a rep player.

"He's played Origin. He was a little bit inconsistent for us last year but I've been really happy with how he's been at training."

Darius Boyd will play with coach Anthony Siebold preparing to unleash a full strength squad Picture: AAP

The Broncos have been solid in their past two trials against the Cowboys and the Central Queensland Capras.

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

Seibold has given his tick of approval for halves pairing Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft, but is still to decide on his starting fullback, with Jamayne Isaako and Jack Bird battling for the No.1 jersey.

Boyd is expected to line up at left centre for Round 1, although new recruit Jesse Arthars pressed his case with a two-try haul in the trial loss to the Cowboys.