The Brisbane Broncos have offloaded veteran hooker Andrew McCullough to Newcastle.

McCullough's 260-game career at the Broncos came to an abrupt end on Thursday when he joined the Knights, effective immediately.

McCullough signed with the Broncos at 13 and was part of the club's inaugural under-20s team in 2008, making his NRL debut that year.

He was a mainstay of the NRL team from 2009 and played three Origin games for Queensland in 2018.

But McCullough's form dipped over the past two years and he fell behind rising rake Jake Turpin, prompting the 30-year-old to join the Knights.

McCullough had an option in his contract to remain at the Broncos in 2021, but will join the Knights immediately.

"We wish Andrew and Carlie all the best in what will be a new and exciting opportunity for them," said Broncos CEO Paul White.

"He has been a favourite son of the Broncos for a long period of time and has always been so well respected by his fellow players and staff.

"It is a sad day for the Broncos to see him depart Brisbane, but he will always be welcome back here at the club."

Jake Turpin took over the starting hooking role at the Broncos over McCullough. Picture: AAP.

While the Broncos have lost a loyal clubman, McCullough's switch is a good result for the club.

McCullough stood to pocket $600,000 if he remained at the Broncos in 2021 and could have been playing in the Intrust Super Cup.

The Knights needed a hooker to replace Jayden Brailey and Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien said McCullough fit the bill.

"Andrew is a quality defensive player with a consistent passing game and kick threat," O'Brien said.

"He's a senior player with maturity which will only compliment Mitchell Pearce, Kurt Mann and Kalyn Ponga in the spine.

"I am looking forward to having him join our roster ahead of the 2020 season resumption."

Originally published as Broncos offload veteran hooker to NRL rival