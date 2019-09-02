Broncos great declares freak pack can get better

David Fifita has been in ruthless form. Picture: Dave Hunt

Premiership winning Bronco Corey Parker says Brisbane's forward pack are yet to flex the full extent of their muscle as they continue their surge into the finals.

It comes as the Broncos are all but assured a finals berth after Cronulla's loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Brisbane's 17-16 golden point win over Parramatta on Friday night came off the back of yet another incredible forwards' performance.

Front rowers Matt Lodge and Payne Haas ran for a combined 360m and made 81 tackles between them while boom young forward David Fifita made 16 tackle breaks.

Fifita also crossed for a 30th minute solo try before unleashing for a golden point linebreak which helped to set up winger Jamayne Isaako to slot a field goal to win the match.

The win has kept Brisbane's finals chances alive heading into the last round of the competition where they face the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Payne Haas has been a revelation this season. Picture: Jono Searle

Former Brisbane captain Parker said despite the Broncos impressive end of season form, the club still had room for improvement leading into the finals.

"At the moment, if you rate a forward pack on talent, (the Broncos) are miles ahead," Parker said.

"The reality is though, we haven't done anything yet.

"We can all get caught up in potential and talent but we can get better and we need to get better.

"Certainly, the forwards, with Payne Haas and Matt Lodge, for most of the year, unbiasedly, I think they're the best front row combination of the game.

"Then we've got some x factor in terms of David Fifita, some experience with (Matt) Gillett and Alex Glenn and (Tevita) Pangai.

"There's huge amounts of potential but there's still a job to do."

Cronulla's thrilling one point loss on Sunday means the Broncos remain in 7th spot with 25 competition points.

Only the Sharks (24 competition points) and the Tigers (24) can knock them out, but it would take a draw between those two sides this weekend to keep Brisbane out of the top eight.

Canberra’s win over Cronulla means Brisbane will almost certainly play finals footy. Picture: Mark Kolbe

Parker said the Broncos need to keep one eye on this weekend and not look too far ahead to finals footy.

"It's another big opportunity against the Dogs, who are coming off a pretty sobering loss against the Cowboys," he said.

"They'll have Brisbane firmly in their sights.

"For Brisbane, they're looking for finals football in September.

"Depending on results, they might play Manly in week one (who are) without Tom Trbojevic.

"I'm sure if (the Broncos) turn up with the same attitude and the same commitment as they have done over the past six, seven weeks it should be a very good game."