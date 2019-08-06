Broncos fend off rival NRL clubs to snare key signature

Jake Turpin celebrates with Broncos teammates after scoring the matchwinning try against Cronulla. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has won a battle with six clubs to clinch a deal with Mr Fix-It Jake Turpin, one of the most sought-after players on the NRL open market.

In a boost for the Broncos ahead of their Queensland derby clash with the Cowboys, Turpin has signed a three-year deal.

Seven months ago, Turpin wasn't even in Brisbane's 30-man full-time squad and was one of the NRL's lowest-paid players on a contract worth around $70,000.

The 22-year-old became one of the most sought-after players on the open market, the by-product of a fine 2019 campaign in which Turpin has become Brisbane's solution to a number of positional problems.

Signed by Brisbane as a hooker, Turpin has operated at dummy-half this season and filled in for Anthony Milford at five-eighth, before shifting to halfback after injuries to Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan.

The Broncos initially tabled a one-year deal, but with clubs led by the Bulldogs chasing hard, Brisbane had to up the ante to keep the hard-hitting utility.

"We are very pleased to have locked Jake up as he had attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere," Broncos chief executive Paul White said.

Jake Turpin has signed a three-year deal with the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images

"Jake has shown everyone the talent he has and the progression he has made this season.

"The Broncos are excited to sign him to this contract and look forward to watching him develop further in the coming years."

Turpin said he was focused on Brisbane's NRL playoffs push after securing his future.

"I am very happy to have signed this contract to stay with the Broncos," he said.

"My aim now is to work hard over the next five weeks to ensure the team has its best shot at the NRL finals."

