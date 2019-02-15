Menu
Coach Anthony Seibold has already made a big impression at the Broncos. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Rugby League

Out of shape Bronco banished from Red Hill

by PETER BADEL, TRAVIS MEYN
15th Feb 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold has banished one of Brisbane's emerging forwards from Red Hill after he reported for pre-season training in shocking shape.

Young prop George Fai has been training with his junior club Souths-Logan instead of with the Broncos.

Fai, 22, returned to training after the Christmas break in such poor shape that Seibold challenged him to prove he wanted to play in the NRL.

Instead of running around with the Broncos, Fai has been training with the semi-professional Magpies in a bid to lose weight.

Fai is still on full pay from the Broncos and receiving the support he needs, but Seibold wants Fai to show him he is serious about being a first-grade footballer by ripping in at Souths.

George Fai came back to the Broncos after the Christmas break in poor shape. Picture: Annette Dew
Fai will play for the Magpies in tomorrow night's trial match against the Broncos in Warwick.

If he was training with the Broncos he would have almost certainly been playing for Brisbane instead.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was unimpressed with Fai’s off-season.
Fai has managed only two NRL games over the past two years, one in each year, and is off-contract at the end of 2019.

He has a lot of work to do to prove he is worthy of a new contract at the Broncos.

