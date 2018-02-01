Broncos boss will inspire at Gympie brekkie tomorrow

GUEST SPEAKER: Paul White, CEO of the Brisbane Broncos is in Gympie this morning.

"I REMEMBERED your name and phone number,” Broncos boss Paul White said.

"So my brain cancer hasn't done too much damage.”

Paul White is guest speaker at Friday morning's Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at the Pavilion.

Breakfast time is 6.30am, the cost is $20 and, if you take Mr White's advice, you'll fit in a cold shower before you turn up.

"Have a cold shower first,” he is known for saying.

"That way, everything else in the day is going to be easy.”

He says the cold shower philosophy has helped him through the past two years or so, because "at times I've had to have a cold shower just to get myself on my feet.”

And so, when Paul White speaks as a motivator, it is from the heart of someone who has himself sometimes needed all the motivation he could muster.

"They took me off the chemo last July and I have a check-up every few months but it seems to be under control.

"I still have oral chemo once a month and I have a scan sometimes.”

Mr White is in his eighth year as Brocos CEO, in a high-powered job for a big name outfit.

It is hardly the relaxing atmosphere we might associate with someone who seems to be beating the odds.

But Mr White says it helps to have been healthy beforehand.

"On June 30, 2015, I had a seizure and I thought I was having a heart attack or a stroke.”

At hospital doctors found an inoperable "shadow” on his brain.

Mr White met the challenge head on.

"I'd always been healthy and had a good fitness regime.

"I enjoy a beer and that sort of thing, but it could be said that I was a pretty healthy person.”

Will power, determination, good family support and generally good health are the keys to his ongoing good health, in spite of an illness that would terrify most of us.

"I followed the doctor's orders up to a point.

"I probably exercise a bit more than they think I should.

"I'm living a totally normal life.

"I've got a very busy job, four daughters and I train every day.

"I enjoy working hard and being around people,” he said.

And he believes it is his role in the Broncos which has got people wondering who he is.

His address this morning will be about the person behind all this high achievement and courage in the face of adversity.

"It's really a presentation about who I am as a person and obviously people are interested in me because the the Broncos are such a big brand.

"I don't want to just roll out a thousand management terms.

"Life's too short to not give yourself to your role and the people you are dealing with.”