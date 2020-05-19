Menu
Broncos boost as Lodge back in contact

by Chris Honnery
19th May 2020 8:45 AM
MATT Lodge was back at full contact training on Monday in a further sign he is not far off from returning to play.

Brisbane are preparing for next week's blockbuster season relaunch with Parramatta on Thursday night and the squad appeared close to full strength.

Jordan Kahu was absent from training in what is suspected to be due to an injury he suffered last week.

Joe Ofahengaue was also away from training to be at home with his newborn daughter Mila and partner Sofi.

The club is set to play 18 consecutive games as part of the new-look competition model and winger Corey Oates was confident the young squad can survive what will be a gruelling season.

 

"She's going to be a long season," Oates said.

"I feel like the older I've got, the more my body can go each week-to-week, whereas when I was younger, I struggled to turn up week-to-week.

"The younger blokes we have this season, they've done a season so they know what it's like to turn up each week.

"They're fit, they're fast and it's pretty impressive what some of our younger fellas can do."

Coach Anthony Seibold last week said he was satisfied with where his players' fitness levels were at, admitting they were ready to play this week if required.

"The best way to explain how I feel about the group is that if we had to play (this week) then we'd do it and there wouldn't be an issue," Seibold said.

"If we had a game (on) Thursday or Friday or Saturday night, then we'd be comfortable with where we are at physically - we'd have no concerns."

