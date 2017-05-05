Broke, stranded and a long way from home

HOMELESS: Gympie Magistrates Court told of the gambling, poverty and homelessness.

A HOMELESS man, stranded in Gympie, will have to perform 60 hours community service before finding his way back to more familiar surroundings.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday that Kevin Taylor Smith, 65, was living in his unregistered vehicle.

Police found him sleeping in his car underneath Gympie Central at Excelsior, the police prosecutor said.

Smith had told police he had been parked there for two days.

Smith pleaded guilty to two sets of offences, involving driving unlicensed in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle in Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina on April 14 and in Exhibition Rd, Southside on April 27.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a number plate from a vehicle in a Bruce Hwy car yard.

Police told the court Smith had acknowledged he was unlicensed and said he had not held a drivers licence for 10 years.

Solicitor Chris Anderson, appearing for Smith, said his client had a gambling problem and was living on Centrelink payments.

Smith had originally held a New Zealand licence and when he obtained a Victorian licence, he found it mistakenly showed an incorrect middle name.

When he went to get a new one, this had caused problems and the paperwork never got finished, Mr Anderson said. "He is living in his car and has no fixed abode,” Mr Anderson said.

Smith was now hoping to return to Melbourne, Mr Anderson told the court.

Magistrate M Baldwin said Smith was "caught in a Catch-22” and was in need of "some circuit breaker.”

She ordered him to perform 60 hours community service with no conviction recorded.