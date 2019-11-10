Brogden takes reigns of Wests Cricket Club

CRICKET: Wests new captain aims to bring energy back within the playing group with the club on securing one win after seven rounds.

Anthony Brogden has been with Wests for seven seasons and was elected the new captain two weeks ago.

Wests new captian Anthony Brogden

“I was put into the leadership group this year by club president Scotty Mac (Scott McIntosh) but I have always been developing every year getting better and better,” he said.

“Scotty has seen that and thought I was the prime candidate to take over the captaincy and I thought I would give it a crack.”

MORE:

How Briggsy gave Valleys a chance in Gympie Cricket contest

GALLERY: 26 action packed pics from every Gympie cricket clash on Saturday

Brogden said there is a good blend of young and experienced players but the team needs a bit more oomph.

“We all just have to get on the same page, keep our energy levels high and compete every week,” he said.

“We can only do what we can do. Win, lose or draw as long as everyone is competing each week 100 per cent and doing what they can do for the team.

Wests new captian Anthony Brogden

“Hopefully we can keep developing as the season goes on and get better and better.”

As the captain, Brogden hopes to improve his leadership skills and is not putting too much pressure on himself.

“You want to do what you can for the team but I have continued to not put too much pressure on myself,” he said.

“I just want to do what I can for the club. I want to develop asserting myself which is something I can work on over time.”