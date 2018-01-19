Menu
Broadsheet edition of The Gympie Times will mark 150 years

BACK TO THE FUTURE: A mock up of what the special broadsheet edition of The Gympie Times will look like. Out on stands on February 15.
THE very first edition of The Gympie Times was printed on February 15, 1868, and to celebrate our 150th birthday this year there will be a range of special publications and giveways.

Kicking things off on February 15, will be a one-off, black and white broadsheet edition of The Gympie Times, with the original masthead and design, but jam-packed with the usual Thursday news and content. It will be something special.

Also launching on February 15, will be the GT150 bronze coin giveaway, and a one-off, birthday subscription offer which will include two limited edition Gympie Times coffee cups and the GT150 coin.

Last year's G150 coin promotion was incredibly successful, with the celebratory coins running out the door so fast some people missed out.

The Thursday following our broadsheet edition, February 22, will be the first of 15 double page spreads reliving the major events and news of each decade in Gympie, starting with that very first decade, the 1860s. Stay tuned as we progressively unveil more amazing plans for 2018.

Gympie Times
