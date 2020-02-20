Britney’s boyfriend reveals she’s in hospital

Britney Spears has been taken to hospital after breaking her foot. Picture: Instagram

Britney Spears has been taken to hospital after breaking her foot. Picture: Instagram

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed the songstress is in the hospital after breaking a bone in her foot.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," Asghari, 26, captioned a series of photos this week, one of which is a selfie of the pair in hospital.

The caption continued, "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off. #stronger."

Spears and Asghari have been dating for years.

Metatarsal bones are a group of five bones located in your foot between your toes and the heel of your foot. It's unclear which she broke.

In a video he posted to Instagram, he is seen writing Stronger, one of her early songs, on her cast.

"I love you, baby," Spears, 38, can be heard telling Asghari in the video.

Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, 28, commented on the pictures: "Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital."

Jamie Lynn's 11-year-old daughter suffered a buckle fracture, a common type of fracture in younger children, in her arm while playing at school on Friday.

The Blast reported on Monday that Spears' conservatorship has been extended several more months. In September 2019, Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over the role of conservator from her father and will remain in the position through April 2020.

It follows a turbulent year for the star. Last April, Spears entered a mental health facility, just months after cancelling a planned Las Vegas residency and putting her career on indefinite hiatus to take care of her ailing father.

"Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad's health issues. Britney hasn't been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She's gone away to try (to deal) with her issues before they get worse," a source close to the Spears family told Page Six said at the time.

