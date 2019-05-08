Britney Spears in ‘dire’ condition

There are concerns for Britney Spears, who is said to be in “dire straits”, according to her mother. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BRITNEY Spears' mum Lynne has said her daughter is in "dire straits" and is going to court on Friday to ask a judge to allow her to be included in how the pop star is managed, TMZ reports.

The 37-year-old singer wants to take back some control over her life and make her own decisions after her dad Jamie Spears was granted conservatorship - which gives him approval over her personal and financial affairs - following her 2007 breakdown, reports The Sun.

According to TMZ, Lynne has filed new court documents, asking a judge to let her lawyer appear at a court hearing Friday in Britney's conservatorship case.

Britney reportedly asked her mother to step in after fan campaign 'Free Britney' gained traction last month, claiming the superstar was held against her well in a rehabilitation centre.

It was sensationally backed by celebrities including Miley Cyrus, The Hills star Heidi Montag and high profile YouTuber Shane Dawson and fans made their own homemade signs for the protest in Hollywood to draw to draw attention to the campaign.

But in an emotional video, the singer thanked fans for their concerns and insisted that the rumours had got out of control and "all is well".

Now TMZ claims that Lynne Spears will ask a judge to make ex-husband Jamie reveal details of the medical decisions being made in Britney's interest.

The site reported Britney is not doing well after her 30-day stay at a mental health facility.

A source said, "Britney is making bad decisions and it's a problem."

The site states that Jamie has told friends Britney will be stopped from seeing her sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline if she becomes unstable.

TMZ claims he puts rules in place to protect Britney such as not allowing her to have her phone with her when she drives, in case she uses it at the wheel.

What's more, she is only permitted to have a flip phone without access to the internet because of concerns over what she might do.

Lynne is stepping in. Picture: AP Photo/NBC, Heidi Gutman

Last month, Lynne told fans to "keep going no matter what" as Britney took time to concentrate on "self care" in rehab.

It was reported that Britney entered a mental health centre after becoming "distraught" over dad Jamie's ongoing health battle.

Britney has taken time out to concentrate on “self care” in rehab. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Following the news, her mother shared a cryptic message about perseverance.

The post read: "Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you've spent crying.

"No matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel.

"I promise you won't feel this way forever. Keep going."

Last year, Britney told People magazine: "I'm in a real good place in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission