Britney addresses odd Instagram posts

Britney Spears has declared she is doing well amid the ongoing #FreeBritney movement.

The pop star has directly addressed fan backlash over her conservatorship, and increasing fears for her mental health over her bizarre social media behaviour.

"Hi, so I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me. But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," the 38-year-old said in an Instagram video.

She continued, "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life and I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love."

The Toxic singer has been the subject of several conspiracy theories during her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears.

A #FreeBritney movement began after rumours swirled that the pop star was being held prisoner by her father, who has legally been her conservator for 12 years despite the fact she's been touring and making money.

Fans have even created a petition in hopes of helping the singer.

Britney Spears says she's "fine" amid her conservatorship drama and the #FreeBritney movement. Picture: Instagram

"Her father doesn't allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she's not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a 'rule' he threatens to have her kids taken away," claims one Change.org petition, with more than 100,000 signatures, lobbying for Britney's freedom.

But Jamie has slammed the movement and defended his role as Britney's conservator.

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," Jamie exclusively told Page Six in August. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Jamie has denied that he or anyone else is skimming money off the top of Britney's estate.

Nevertheless, supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, which include Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Ariel Winter, and Rose McGowan, have been vocal about their believes that the singer is being controlled.

In August, a judge ruled that Britney's conservatorship would be extended until early 2021 following her request to remove her father as her sole conservator.

