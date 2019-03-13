F1 champ’s stern warning to Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has been warned about a potential future divorce from Renault. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty

Daniel Ricciardo has been warned about a potential future divorce from Renault. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty

BRITISH Formula One champion David Coulthard has compared Daniel Ricciardo's jump to new team Renault as the "honeymoon period" of a marriage but warned about potential divorce.

"Home soil will give all the feel good tingles," retired Coulthard said of local hero Ricciardo's upcoming race at the Australian Grand Prix.

"It will be the first race of the season with a new team, so it will be like a new girlfriend.

"The honeymoon period is a wonderful time, where people are more tolerant, accepting and more excited. It's the same with racing drivers. You sign the marriage contract, and it's followed by a beautiful honeymoon period.

"In the next two or three years, Daniel will either realise his dream by winning grand prixs for Renault, or he will get divorced, and go somewhere else."

But Coulthard cautioned the former Red Bull star.

"His tolerance needs to be reset," he said. "He was getting quite intolerant with the failures or difficulties with Red Bull towards the end."

In a wide-ranging interview, Coulthard, a commentator, Monte Carlo hotel and film company owner, sang the praises of the Albert Park track.

Daniel Ricciardo testing out the Renault.

"Melbourne can be very proud of the race it puts on. It's a spectacle," he said. "The track has a Monte Carlo feel, it's challenging and certainly not boring to drive."

His comments also come as the Australian Grand Prix Corporation reinvigorates corporate and public food offerings at the event.

The AGPC says it has "curated food journeys from budget to bling to mirror Melbourne's culinary scene and guest's refined palettes."

Celebrity chefs Heston Blumenthal and Ashley Palmer-Watts will host an exclusive dinner for 48 guests in the Minardi garage, a first of its kind for the Pit Lane, on Saturday.

Dishes by top Melbourne chef Shane Delia, the Atlantic Group and food&desire will also feature at the track this weekend.

"I maintain a healthy lifestyle, but it doesn't revolve around how many calories are in a meal," Coulthard said.

"Melbourne has amazing food and restaurants and I've tried most of them."

David Coulthad says he owes his entrepreneurial success to his time in sport. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Coulthard said he owes his entrepreneurial success to his time in sport.

"I always had a vision for the future and I always trusted my instincts," he said. "But I needed a team. I don't know how to add sound to a video clip n the same way I didn't know how to design a race car.

"But I know how to drive a car and I know how to talk to engineers. Sport gave the confidence to trust in others and work with a team."

He also credits sport for his famous square jaw, which is the second prompt in Google searching "David Coulthard." Indeed, "Jaw" searches rate higher than "Net Worth" and "Married."

Coulthard laughs: "I never knew that. My son is 10, and he'll occasionally pull up the picture of me in a leopard skin dress wearing lipstick from the internet. The things you do for charity. But it raised 10,000 pounds.

"My jaw is not the shape of other jaws in my family. When I get X-rays at the dentist, I'm told I have a normal chin line, if that's the right terminology.

"It appears, as a teenager, I drove with my mouth closed and clenched. When I sleep, I'm told I clench and grind my teeth. I think it's pulled my jawline out."

Coulthard says: "You never see yourself the way others see you. You evolve."