Mother, daughter targeted by sex pest

A woman has warned others to beware of a flasher on a popular walking route. Photo: istock

A BRISBANE mum has warned of a man exposing himself on a popular exercise route in Brisbane's south-west.

The woman - who didn't want to be named - said she was on an afternoon walk with her 16-year-old daughter on Kooringal Drive at Jindalee last month when she saw a man approaching them.

"This guy was coming along the path towards us, and he had everything hanging out," she said.

"At first I thought it was one of those funny shirts, so I turned back to my daughter and kept talking. But then when he got closer, I realised, pushed her out of the way and said 'quick, run across to the other side', because he was coming at us at a decent pace."

The woman said the man was wearing elasticated pants and had his genitals fully exposed.

"We ran to the other side, and he kept walking. When there was a bit of distance between us, I started abusing him. I think I called him a f***ing d***head, but my daughter panicked, so I stopped," she said.

"But when I started abusing him, he didn't bat an eyelid. He didn't change at all. And he just kept going."

The woman took a photo of the man from behind when he was well in the distance.

A distant photo of the man who flashed a woman and her daughter at Jindalee.

She said the incident took place out in the open, where people exercise and cars drive past.

"I was in shock. My daughter took it better than me. I was like, what the hell? I'm with my daughter!," she said.

"He probably thought we were two young girls from a distance."

"Just before him, was a guy and his partner and I said to them 'did you see that?' and they said no."

The incident was reported to police, and the woman said she saw young girls walking around the area by themselves.

"I would not let my daughter go there on her own. She walks to go to work and now I walk her," she said.

Anyone with information should contact police.