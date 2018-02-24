Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

UPDATE: MORE than 100mm of rain has fallen in less than 24 hours in southeast Queensland, causing flooding and road closures, but conditions are set to ease, with smaller totals expected today.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports the heaviest rain in the southeast is moving towards the Gold Coast but should ease through the morning, causing the cancellation of a severe weather warning.

Flood warnings remain in place, however, for the Upper Dawson River, the Logan and Albert rivers, the Mary River and coastal catchments from south of Tewantin to Beenleigh.

Further north, Townsville is set to cop more rain this weekend, with some parts of the region receiving more than 100mm in the gauge during the past two days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, from 9am until late afternoon yesterday, 7mm of rain fell at the Townsville Airport.

However there was 20.8mm recorded up to 9am, with most falling throughout the night.

BOM meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said today was looking like another rainy one. He said there was a 90 per cent chance of rain, with potential falls between 20-60mm.

The heaviest rainfall is moving southwards through the #GoldCoast area but should ease through this morning. The severe weather warning has been cancelled but a Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in place at https://t.co/hYkc5wE0qB pic.twitter.com/Y7Qezetntb — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 23, 2018

OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY AFTERNOON: More than 100mm of rain has fallen in parts of southeast and north Queensland as the regions prepare for three times that amount over the next 24 hours.

The wet weather has caused flash flooding and the closure of several roads, schools and childcare centres.

Two Polish tourists were the latest to be rescued after their car was washed from a causeway at Kobble Creek, north of Brisbane.

The pair contacted emergency services when they ran into trouble just past 6.30pm.

When police arrived water was already covering the bonnet of the vehicle, causing it to wash from the causeway, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesman said.

The man and woman were able to escape from the vehicle and were washed about 200m downstream.

"They were then in the flow of the creek and managed to make their way to a tree until our firefighters arrived," the spokesman said.

Two swift water rescue crews responded to the incident and were able to retrieve the pair from the creek.

Paramedics treated the man and woman for hyperthermia, but they were not taken to hospital.

Many roads across the state are closed after flash flooding from today’s downpour.

At least five other people had to be rescued after vehicles were caught in rising floodwaters on the Sunshine and Fraser Coasts.

A passing truck driver saved four people from two cars which had tried to cross a creek in Hervey Bay and another was rescued at Maleny.

In the six hours to about 3.20pm, 145mm of rain was recorded at Mt Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland. Forecasters had predicted the area could cop 300mm over today and tomorrow - more than the average rainfall for the month.

About 105mm of rain fell at Flatstone Creek in the Lockyer Valley in the six hours to 10.10am

In the 48 hours to about 3pm 99.2mm fell at Mount Gravatt. Brisbane recorded 83.6mm while Ipswich had 80mm.

The downpour saw several roads, schools and childcare centres close.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds has been cancelled. It had been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 5.48pm for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

The BoM said at 7.49pm that the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms had passed.

Currently at Smiths Rd Goodna pic.twitter.com/QGbMDVaU1K — SEQUEST (@SEQUESTQLD) February 23, 2018

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall for parts of the southeast remains.

"Locations which may be affected include the Brisbane, Gold Coast hinterland, Sunshine Coast hinterland, Caboolture, Logan, Moreton Bay and Ipswich," the warning, issued at 5.27pm said.

It warned six-hourly rainfalls of 90-120mm were possible, with isolated heavier falls up to 150mm possible.

On the Sunshine Coast, emergency crews earlier called off the search for a missing person on the Sunshine Coast, following reports two people were swept up in flood waters as heavy rainfall hits much of the state's southeast.

A QFES spokeswoman said only one person was involved in the incident at Maleny and was treated at the scene by paramedics after being pulled from a creek.

Flash flooding at Ancona St, Carrara, Gold Coast. Picture: Zach Leach

Crews got the call just before 10am to reports two people had fallen from a boardwalk at Maple St, the Sunshine Coast Daily reports.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one person had been pulled from the water and was being treated by paramedics.

The amount of rainfall across the southeast tomorrow is expected to be slightly less than today and not as intense, but BoM confirmed the rainfall will remain constant.

Conditions are expected to ease Sunday morning.

Today is the wettest day of the month so far for the region, and makes this year wetter than 2016 so far, with an extra 8 rainy days compared to this time in 2017.

In the state's north, Townsville had more than 140mm of rain, with more expected.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said the weather system near Townville was moving parallel with the coast and was bringing rain inland.

A car stranded in floodwaters at Marshall Rd, Rocklea. Picture: Peter Wallis

Forecasts suggest more heavy falls are likely today and tomorrow.

A flood warning remains for the Upper Dawson River, the Mary River and the Logan and Albert rivers. A flood watch remains for coastal catchments from south of Tewantin to Beenleigh.

Rainfalls over the past 48 hours as of 3pm:

Cungulla= 101mm

Mount Gravatt= 99.2mm

Gold Coast= 94.4mm

Brisbane= 83.6mm

Ipswich= 80mm

Jimboomba= 73.8mm

Gympie= 71mm

FRIDAY NOON: PARTS of Queensland could cop up to 300mm of rain across the weekend in one of the worst starts to the wet season on record.

The state's emergency services have warned flash flooding has already hit many roads across Queensland, sparking warnings for people to steer clear of rising water on the roads.

Strong winds, heavy rain and possible storms are expected to lash the state in coming days.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au some areas will see a month's worth of rain in one day.

"Boreen Point weather station received 171mm in the 24 hours to 9am," he said.

Mr Saunders said heavy falls are expected across the weekend and possibly into next week.

"Following one of the worst starts to a wet season on record, a major rain and storm outbreak will continue across Queensland into next week," he said.

Townsville will remain wet for the next few days at least.

"This is due to an influx of very humid air from the Coral Sea, which is undercutting colder air sitting above inland Queensland.

"Warm air and cold air never really get along too well and often this leads to extreme weather, and in this case heavy rain and severe thunderstorms."

A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for parts of #SEQld S of Brisbane. 6hr rain totals of 90-130mm, with up to 180mm possible about the #ScenicRim #GoldCoast Hinterland and Border Ranges. Conditions to ease Sat am. #bigwet Details: https://t.co/ic4cL38IM2 pic.twitter.com/ortMU7pFLC — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 23, 2018



Forecasters predict 24 hour rainfall totals of 150mm to 250mm, while heavier falls up to 300mm are possible around the Gold Coast hinterland and the southern border ranges.

Mr Saunders said parts of the state were already under deluge.

Townsville Airport 85mm has had wettest week in 9 months with 85mm of rain recorded, while Mackay copped 91mm.

Bundaberg had its wettest week in four months with 132mm of rain, while the southwest town of Injune recorded 198mm, making it the wettest week in eight years.

The BOM earlier today issued a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall for parts of Southwest Queensland South of Brisbane.

According to the BOM, six hour rain totals of 90-130mm were expected with up to 180mm around the Scenic Rim region, Gold Coast Hinterland and Border Ranges.

It's 💦💧☔️ on the roads today! Stay safe and drive to conditions. There are reports of flooded roads throughout parts of Queensland so stay up-to-date with weather warnings and road closures ⛔️. We say this a lot and we will continue to say it: if it's flooded forget it. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) February 22, 2018



Mr Saunders also warned further severe thunderstorms are likely on today across Queensland.

"In the east flash flooding in the main threat, including southeast Queensland, while over western Queensland organised storms could produce damaging/destructive winds," he said.

"The event will continue from Saturday to Monday and threatens to bring not only flash flooding but also river flooding as catchments become increasingly saturated."

He said at least another 50mm is likely for most of northern and eastern Queensland over the next week, but many locations will see over 100mm with localised totals closer to 300mm, especially in the tropics.

Wild weather has already lashed northern and central Queensland.

It also smashed the Sunshine Coast today, with some areas experiencing flash flooding and SES volunteers went to work in Nambour to protect homes.

Around 30,000 properties across north and central Queensland were left without power as the wild storms hit and left extensive damage to properties on Tuesday.

In Calliope, a pregnant woman had to be airlifted from her flooded home after three days of labour pains. Ambulance officers were cut off, so a helicopter was the only way out. She had to be taken to Rockhampton for treatment because of flooding in Gladstone.

Brisbane has so far escaped the worst of the wild weather but the BOM warn storm activity is possible over the coming days.

The city was expecting a top of 26C today with showers and up to 90mm of rain expected.

Showers and storms are forecast across the weekend with tops of 28C and 33C expected on Saturday and Sunday.