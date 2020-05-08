Queensland university offers new law degree

A BRISBANE university campus will offer an undergraduate law degree for the first time next year in a bid to rival "more established" tertiary institutions.

Australian Catholic University will offer a suite of undergraduate law single and double degrees for the first time at its Brisbane campus for students commencing in 2021.

The degree has been a mainstay in Sydney and Melbourne, with ACU's Thomas More Law School achieving a top five Australian ranking in the Times Higher Education Peace and Justice rankings.

A series of law degrees will be offered at the Australian Catholic University’s Brisbane campus from next year. File picture

While university entry requirements have not yet been determined for the 2021 Brisbane intake, students needed an ATAR of 70 to gain entry to the Bachelor of Laws offered at Melbourne and Sydney ACU campuses this year.

The Brisbane campus will offer about 50 full-time places this year but if there is increased demand, the institution will likely increase it's offer of places.

Queensland Tertiary Admission Centre figures reveal there were 3,914 who applied to study Law across Queensland universities this year, with minimum cut offs for single bachelor of laws degrees with honours ranging from an minimum threshold admission rank of 84 at Griffith University to 87 at Queensland University of Technology and a 98 at the University of Queensland.

ACU associate vice chancellor Jim Nyland said ACU can deliver Law degrees "differently and better".

Associate Vice-Chancellor Jim Nyland says ACU’s law degrees will offer smaller class sizes. File picture

"If you look at the law degrees on offer in Brisbane at the moment they tend to be extremely large and commercially focused whereas from our point of view we would be keen to have much smaller class sizes and lots of pastoral care for our students and very ethically based with regard to the content of the curriculum," he said.

"Our mission around our law degrees already practised in Melbourne is to develop confident, responsible, ethical law graduates committing to upholding the rule of law."

LAW DEGREES AT ACU BRISBANE IN 2021

• Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Arts / Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Biomedical Science / Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Business Administration / Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Commerce / Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Laws / Bachelor of Global Studies

• Bachelor of Philosophy / Bachelor of Laws

• Bachelor of Theology / Bachelor of Laws

Note: Bachelor of Laws (Graduate Entry) and Honours will be introduced later

Originally published as Brisbane university offers new law degree