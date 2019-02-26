Mother’s messages to alleged Uber rape victim

THE mother of a 16-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by her Uber driver unfriended the girl on Facebook the day after the alleged incident, a court has heard.

Text messages between the girl and her mother were read in the Brisbane District Court this morning in the trial of 39-year-old Anil Elabithungal Thomas who has pleaded not guilty to raping and sexually assaulting the schoolgirl in July 2017.

During his cross examination of the girl's mother, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, defence barrister Chris Wilson read out text messages sent between the mother and daughter the day after the alleged attack.

Mr Wilson read a message from the mother to her daughter about 5.10pm that evening, asking whether she had posted about the alleged attack on Facebook.

Alleged Uber rapist Anil Elabithungal Thomas. Picture: Liam Kidston

"I unfriended you on (Facebook) I'm totally embarrassed about that," the mother wrote.

"It's very hard to deal with a 16-year-old and we didn't have the best relationship at that stage...," the woman told the court in response to the message being read out.

The court heard the pair discussed the incident, with the mother repeatedly asking why the girl hadn't spoken to police yet to which the teen replied in a series of messages: "NO I HAVEN'T", "NOT YET", "I WILL CALL TOMORROW", "for f**k sake because I was scared", and "I DIDNT KNOW HOW TO DEAL WITH IT".

"Fine I'll back off you never included me in the first place so I'll step away from it," the mother replied by text message.

It's alleged the Uber driver was taking the girl from the shops where she got ice cream back to her friend's home at Manly West when he pulled over in a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, raping her in the back of the car.

Elabithungal Thomas has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault, two of rape and one of attempted rape relating to the alleged attack on July 7, 2017 when the Year 12 student was on school holidays.