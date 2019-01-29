Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck rollover has caused the southbound lane of the Airport Link Tunnel to be completely blocked. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
A truck rollover has caused the southbound lane of the Airport Link Tunnel to be completely blocked. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
News

Driver trapped after truck crash near airport

by Antonia O’Flaherty
29th Jan 2019 1:26 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM

PARAMEDICS have finally freed a truck driver who was trapped in their vehicle following a crash near Brisbane Airport.

The crash occurred about 12.40pm and caused the southbound lane of the Airport Link Tunnel to be completely blocked.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the driver had been extricated from the vehicle after being trapped for more than an hour and was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital with knee injuries.

A QFES spokesperson said they used hydraulic rescue gear to free the person from the truck by about 1.50pm.

Eastbound exits from Southern Cross Way were blocked following the crash.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Airport traffic is advised to use alternate routes

Brisbane Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time to get to their flights.

airport big rig driver trapped editors picks truck crash

Top Stories

    Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    premium_icon Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    News 'It's been a considerable amount of training for our staff. Every staff member that teaches senior has had professional development over this.'

    Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    premium_icon Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    News Uncertainty over the future of Gympie's health services continues.

    Dangerous driving on Cooloola beach almost ruins two lives

    premium_icon Dangerous driving on Cooloola beach almost ruins two lives

    News Court hears of 'good young lad' who nearly ruined two lives

    Harney reveals his goals for the 2019 season

    premium_icon Harney reveals his goals for the 2019 season

    News Good mix of players will keep the inaugural U18 Devils competitive.