Brisbane Tafe to get taste of Gympie solar development

SolarQ is looking to give renewable energy a bright future in Queensland.

THE developers of the proposed Lower Wonga solar farm are looking to be at the forefront of the renewable energy industry with a Brisbane event for Queensland civil engineers.

SolarQ managing director Scott Armstrong will be presenting at the South Bank Tafe on August 2 in an event hosted by the Queensland Institute of Civil Engineers.

Mr Armstrong said the presentation was a "great opportunity” to be able to keep the growing renewable energy industry moving forward in the state.

"A lot of people are scared of an industry they don't understand,” he said.

It was a perception he was looking forward to playing a role in changing.

"This is a new world coming into Queensland.”

The growing interest in renewable energy could be seen on Monday, with a 15Megawatt solar farm at Valdora on the Sunshine Coast powering up.

While it is a small scale project compared to the Gympie Regional Energy Hub proposal, it was a project which had provided a guiding light for SolarQ.

Mr Amrstrong said the Valdora solar farm was a good project he was "very pleased” to see up and running.

"All of the small ones help educate everybody,” Mr Armstrong said.

The Valdora solar farm had helped in a number of ways.

For example, it showed what community concerns needed to be addressed by future solar projects.

It was also a good example, he said, of how a solar farm could be developed without having any large visual impact on the surrounding environment.

Aside from the civil engineers event, Mr Armstrong said there was also the possibility of SolarQ presentations at USC and some Gympie schools.