Brisbane rockers bring AC/DC tribute to Gympie

RIGHT: Larry Attard (left) pictured with son Jesse said the show is more than a tribute show, it's a biographical concert experience.

RIGHT: Larry Attard (left) pictured with son Jesse said the show is more than a tribute show, it's a biographical concert experience. Contributed

A band of Brisbane rockers will bring their AC/DC tribute show to the Gympie Civic Centre for the first time next weekend.

The group, known as ACCA/DACCA since they formed in 2000, came up with 'The AC/DC Story' biographical concert experience when they decided to include video footage, photos and recorded narration of the legendary band's history in amongst musical renditions from High Voltage to Rock or Bust.

Lead singer Larry Attard, who tackles the dual role of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson alongside son Jesse as Angus Young on lead guitar, said their performances go a step further than regular tribute acts.

ROCK ON: The show will be played at the Heritage Theatre in Gympie's Civic Centre. Mike Richards

"We include everything from the days of George Young, Harry Vanda and the Easybeats right up to now,” he said.

"We tell lots of stories about what the boys used to get up to.

"A father could take his son to our show, it's got something for everyone and the whole family can enjoy it.

"The story of AC/DC is a vitally important part of Australian rock history.

"Australian rock music, and probably Australian music in general, wouldn't be the same today without them.”

LET THERE BE ROCK: Jesse Attard fills the role of Angus Young in the show. Mike Richards

In documenting the entire timeline of the iconic rockers, 'The AC/DC Story' covers the tragedy along with the triumph, including the shock death of Bon Scott in 1980.

After AC/DC founder Malcolm Young died within a month of elder brother George in November last year, Mr Attard said his band have "added in footage and narration in their memory”.

"Malcolm was an inspiration to Australian rock, AC/DC was his band,” he said.

"He was an inventor, a pioneer, a gentleman and a legend.

"We have some pretty emotional tributes to Malcolm, George and Bon in the show.

"That's why we say that when you come to our show, you'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll rock.”

Mr Attard, who opened for AC/DC at two Sydney shows in the '70's with his band Snake, said he "couldn't thank them enough” for inspiring his band to keep working hard on their act.

"Almost every regional rock band in Sydney were doing similar things to them, and they gave us all so much,” he said.

"Doing what we do is really trying to give something back to them and keep their legacy alive in our own small way.”

'The AC/DC Story' hits the Gympie Civic Centre on Saturday, the 24th of February at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:30pm.

Tickets are available from eventfinda.com.au or at The Musicians Garage on 53/55 Mary Street, Gympie.