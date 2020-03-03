Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A long-serving radio executive is the subject of an internal investigation following an alleged incident involving an announcer from top-rating show.
A long-serving radio executive is the subject of an internal investigation following an alleged incident involving an announcer from top-rating show.
Entertainment

Brisbane radio boss under investigation

by Kylie Lang
3rd Mar 2020 7:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG-SERVING Brisbane general manager of Nova Entertainment Jay Walkerden is under an internal investigation following an alleged incident involving one of the announcers on 106.9's top-rating Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie breakfast radio show.

The Courier-Mail understands the alleged incident occurred when Mr Walkerden - who is also Nova's program director - was on a week's trip with the crew in California last week.

Nova general manager Jay Walkerden at the Brisbane studios. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Nova general manager Jay Walkerden at the Brisbane studios. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Several radio insiders, including announcers for rival networks, confirmed similar accounts.

One said: "There was an incident in San Francisco, and complaints were made."

The Courier-Mail contacted Mr Walkerden, but he did not return calls.

He has been in senior roles with Nova for almost nine years, and is married to afternoon announcer Katie Mattin,

Nova's publicity director Jane Elliott said the company had no comment.

The alleged incident is believed to have involved a member of the Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie show.
The alleged incident is believed to have involved a member of the Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie show.

On the Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie Facebook page yesterday morning, the trip was described as a "dream week", "from visiting some of the most famous landmarks in the world to the haunting beauty of the Sonoma County Red Wood Forests".

In a final video, the crew showed live footage of them in the recording studio, with Mr Walkerden, and of visits to Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge and other attractions.

Nova's week in California was a guest of the San Francisco Travel Association, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) & Visit California.

Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie won seven out of a total of eight radio surveys in 2019.

ash kip luttsy susie jay walkerden nova

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        61 years together and these teen sweethearts are still going strong

        premium_icon 61 years together and these teen sweethearts are still going...

        News Meet the couple with over six decades of memories together and a tenth great-grandchild on the way!

        REVEALED: Full list of who is running for council

        premium_icon REVEALED: Full list of who is running for council

        News The days of an all-male council are over, with at least one woman guaranteed a seat...

        Drunk, shirtless man dodges traffic with stolen scooter

        premium_icon Drunk, shirtless man dodges traffic with stolen scooter

        News A man with no criminal history has run up a string of offences against his...

        Red hot hockey duo to play for Qld at national c’ships

        premium_icon Red hot hockey duo to play for Qld at national c’ships

        News The two young stars of the game made their spots from a pool of 260 that was...