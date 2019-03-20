Menu
The premises raided at Rocklea yesterday. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Four on prostitution charges after massage parlour raid

by Thomas Chamberlin
20th Mar 2019 5:21 PM
POLICE have raided a Brisbane massage parlour and charged four people in relation to unlawful prostitution.

Officers raided business premises associated with a parlour at Rocklea in the city's south as part of Operation Romeo Monoevre, which has targeted illegal prostitution in Queensland.

Police said targets include businesses operating under the guise of legitimate massage parlours.

A 35-year-old male, alleged to be the business owner, and three females aged 25, 33 and 31 were arrested.

They are due to appear at the Holland Park Magistrates Court on April 30.

Police will allege the premises was operating falsely under the guise of a massage parlour.

Drug and Serious Crime Group Detective Inspector Craig McGrath said police were constantly working on strategies to preserve community safety by targeting criminal elements providing unlawful prostitution services.

"This operation was successful in closing an illegal brothel, and shows that the Queensland Police Service remains committed to disrupting those who profit from illegal prostitution," he said.

The investigation is ongoing and includes help from the Australia Border Force.

