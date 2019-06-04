Priest charged with child sex offence
A WELL-KNOWN priest from a popular Brisbane parish has been charged with a historical child sex offence dating back to 1975.
Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest at the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish, was charged last Monday with one count of indecent treatment of a child
The 83-year-old Burleigh Heads man is expected to appear in court on June 24.
It is alleged Fr Carroll inappropriately touched a child while they were eight and nine years old in 1975 and 1976.
According to the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish's website, Fr Carroll's "dedication and commitment to his congregation has helped to develop a dynamic, welcoming and enthusiastic parish community."
"Myself and the parish staff are always here to serve," Fr Carroll is quoted as saying on the parish's website.